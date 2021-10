Erika vs. Andy

In a trailer for the reunion released on October 6, things got heated as the Bravo exec peppered Erika with questions about Tom’s legal drama. “We’re gonna put you on a skewer, and I’m gonna fire up the barbecue,” Andy said. “Why didn’t you leave Tom sooner? … Who believes Erika did not know anything about what Tom was doing?” He also questioned her about her own financial troubles, saying, “I know what you make on this show.”