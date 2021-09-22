Garcelle Beauvais Is Proud of Erika’s Poise

“She came to the reunion. It was long hours, and a lot was divulged. Andy Cohen did not hold back,” the Coming 2 America actress told the Daily Mail on September 22 of Erika. “She was really honest, and she really said a lot of things we wanted answers to, but we were not sure she would divulge.”

Garcelle, 54, added, “Erika was good, and she showed up, she did her best, which I think is pretty amazing considering what she has been through. She is not hiding. I like that she is facing her co-stars and fans.”