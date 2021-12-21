What About Erika?

The Pretty Mess author’s legal troubles may not be as much of a focus in season 12, but they’re far from over. In December 2021, her estranged husband announced that he would represent himself in their divorce through his brother Robert Girardi, who was made his permanent conservator earlier in the year.

The former couple are also still trying to sell their Pasadena, California, mansion, which has been on the market since May 2021. After initially listing the home for $13 million, the duo dropped the price to $8.2 million six months later.