Who’s New?

The franchise’s newest Housewife, Jenkins, is a philanthropist who founded Neuro Brands, a lifestyle drink company. A mother of three, she also runs the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization, which she cofounded with actor Sean Penn. The entrepreneur was married to British financier Roger Jenkins from 1999 to 2011.

Zampino, for her part, may be familiar to fans as Will Smith‘s first wife. The duo, who split in 1995, share son Trey, born in November 1992. The New York native founded skincare line Whoop Ash in 2006.