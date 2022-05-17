An Explosive Trailer

“Anything is possible in Dubai,” Stanbury said in the May 2022 trailer, before the cast was formally introduced. “In Dubai, the women are far from submissive. The women are running this town.”

Ayan, who is a Kenyan-born model, playfully revealed: “There’s a lot of gold here … and a lot of gold diggers as well.” She later joked about her sex life, saying, “The only exercise I do, is doing my husband.”

While the group of women appears to be fierce and fabulous, they don’t always get along, per the teaser. In fact, viewers got a taste of how Milan feels about Stanbury’s relationship with her husband, Sergio Carrallo, ahead of their million-dollar wedding. “Play with your boy-toy, bitch, don’t play with me,” Milan, who is a fashion designer, told Stanbury while out to dinner.

The biggest surprise, however, came when Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks made a cameo, chatting with one of the new Housewives at lunch in Dubai. “Give me the tea. I’m very thirsty today,” she teased.