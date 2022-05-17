Go Big or Go Home

“I think people are going to be very surprised how much Dubai plays into things and the rules of Dubai and what’s allowed for women there and what’s not,” Cohen told Entertainment Tonight at the NBCUniversal upfronts presentation in May 2022. “And I think it’s gonna blow a lot of stereotypes out of the water. You’re gonna see a lot of things that you didn’t expect to see in Dubai.”

He teased: “There’s a lot of expats [in Dubai] and the lifestyle is bigger there, the glamour is intense and it’s just a totally different playground for them. I mean, it’s somewhere we’ve never seen before.”