Will the ‘Ladies of London’ Make a Cameo?

Stanbury isn’t the only Ladies of London alum who fans will spot on the newest Housewives installment: her sister-in-law Sophie Stanbury, Caroline Fleming and Luke Henderson will all make cameos. “They came for my wedding,” the stylist revealed during an April 2022 appearance on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast. Juliet Angus also attended Stanbury’s December 2021 nuptials.

While there will still be plenty of drama among the Housewives, Stanbury revealed that filming wasn’t as intense for her this time around. “It’s different because [the cast of Ladies of London] were my friends and family. And [these ladies], I’ve only known for a few years, so they can’t get to me the way my family can,” she explained. “[The Housewives and I] all knew each other … but your family know how to rile you. … It’s different because they were my friends and family. And [these ladies], I’ve only known for a few years, so they can’t get to me the way my family can.”