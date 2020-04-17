Alexia Echevarria

The Alexia + Frankie’s Beauty Bar owner and husband Herman Echevarria split in 2015. A year later, Herman suddenly passed away at the age of 61.

“The last 24 hours have been a nightmare for my family and I,” Alexia told E! News at the time. “It is life once again showing me that at the drop of a hat, things can change. I can’t imagine what my life will be like walking into my office every day and not seeing Herman or having our family dinners with the kids and family. We were in this for 15 years and although we were currently separated and living in separate homes, our spiritual and emotional connection was stronger than ever.”

While Alexia ended up in a legal battle with her former stepsons over property, she moved on in December 2019 when she announced her engagement to Todd Nepola.