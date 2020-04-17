Ana Quincoces

Ana made a name for herself on The Next Food Network star in 2016. “It’s a second career for me, and I finally found my passion, and I’m just going to — this has assured me that I’m on the right track, that I’m doing the right thing, that I have a gift and that I should use it,” she told the network in an interview after her elimination on the show.

She has gone on to write several cookbooks and sell latin-inspired sauces and marinades locally in Florida and online through her Skinny Latina company.