Larsa Pippen

Before she was making cameos on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Larsa was a full-time cast member on season 1 of RHOM. In November 2018, Us confirmed that Larsa and husband Scottie Pippen, who share four kids, filed for divorce after 21 years of marriage. While their divorce as yet to be finalized as of April 2020, Larsa previously gushed to Us about their coparenting relationship.

“[We] are really best friends,” she told Us in September 2019. “Our kids are amazing, and I feel like we both parent the same way. We’re really traditional in the way we raise our children. That’s really important. … Scottie and I are both the same in a lot of ways. Family always comes first.”

Larsa played a key-role in the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal in February 2019 as she was the one to inform the Kardashian family that Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend kissed Kylie Jenner’s former bestie.