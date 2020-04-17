Lisa Hochstein

Lisa surprised fans in September 2019 when she and husband Lenny Hochstein welcomed a second child, a baby girl named Elle, via surrogate. “We are beyond excited and overjoyed to finally be home with the newest member of the Hochstein family 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦,” the couple, who are also parents of son Logan, announced at the time. “Elle Marie Hochstein was born Monday September 16 via surrogate. She is an absolute angel baby 💕👼🏼and we are overflowing with joy 🙏🏼 “

Lisa and Lenny still run the Hochstein Medical Spa in Miami.