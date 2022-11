What Can Fans Expect?

“There’s of course a lot of drama and there’s also some sad aspects to it, as we all know,” Jennifer said during the Housewife 2 Housewife panel at BravoCon in October 2022 about the upcoming season. “But it’s also very funny.”

At the time, the reality star noted that it was a “f–king spectacular season” to bring to life, adding, “We have a few new players in the group. I’m not naming names.”