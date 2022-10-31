Cancel OK
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 13: Everything We Know About the New Cast Members, Their Feuds and More

What Happened Between Teresa and the Gorgas?
Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga. Bravo (3)
What Happened Between Teresa and the Gorgas?

While cameras were rolling, gossip about Melissa caused a rift between the cast members. “One of the secrets was Melissa making out with this guy while she was on a press tour in the city,” a source exclusively told Us in August 2022. “This ‘rumor’ was something that Teresa had known about for over a year and had been pushing for it to come out. Finally, the finale was perfect timing.”

A second insider revealed that Melissa was “blindsided” by the rumor, saying, “Teresa may not forgive Joe after this and vice versa.”

