What Happened Between Teresa and the Gorgas?

While cameras were rolling, gossip about Melissa caused a rift between the cast members. “One of the secrets was Melissa making out with this guy while she was on a press tour in the city,” a source exclusively told Us in August 2022. “This ‘rumor’ was something that Teresa had known about for over a year and had been pushing for it to come out. Finally, the finale was perfect timing.”

A second insider revealed that Melissa was “blindsided” by the rumor, saying, “Teresa may not forgive Joe after this and vice versa.”