Another Four-Parter?

During a January 2022 Twitter Spaces chat, Mary claimed that the reunion will air in four parts. Last year, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and The Real Housewives of Potomac both got four-part reunions.

Though Mary didn’t attend the reunion taping, she said that the other women presented a “one-sided” version of everything that happened. “I mean, they told lies, one side of my story, and I was not going to get on the reunion for a four-part reunion and talk about this guy who has passed,” she said, referring to Cameron Williams, who Lisa claimed mortgaged his house to give $300,000 to Mary’s church.