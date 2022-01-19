Plot Twist

During a January 2022 episode of his radio show, Andy promised that a major plot twist is still coming before the season ends — and it will be a big topic at the reunion. “The women saw the remaining six or seven episodes before the reunion, and there’s something coming up that is jaw-dropping that no one knows about that will rock the foundation of two of the Housewives,” he teased. “When you see this play out and you realize that this was shown to the women the day before they shot the reunion and then they had to deal with it at the reunion, you will be quite engaged.”