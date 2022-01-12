The Effect of Mary’s Absence

“As you’ve heard, Mary M. Cosby did not come, which was very disappointing to me,” Andy said during a January broadcast of his SiriusXM radio show, noting that he “had a sense” she might not attend. “I spoke to her on New Year’s Eve a few hours before I went on the air. We had a long talk, and it’s her story to tell, but I got the sense that she was not finding gratitude in being on the show anymore.”

The Superficial author added that he wished she’d made a different decision, because she “was a big part of the success” of RHOSLC. “This is what I dislike about people not showing up at the reunion,” he said. “You allow the others to control your narrative as your last gesture. I would much rather hear from her.”

Despite Mary’s absence, the other women didn’t shy away from discussing their costar. “There was a lot of talk of her, as you can imagine,” Andy continued. “And the reunion was excellent despite her absence, I will say that.”