Vicki vs. Dorinda! Brandi vs. Tamra! 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Cast Spills All

“It’s a rough start, I’m not gonna lie,” Brandi told Us of filming. “We don’t all get along in the beginning. And it takes a whole time until we finally come to a good place. So there’s a lot of drama. I can say that.”

The Drinking and Tweeting author added that she’s worried to watch the show because she doesn’t remember everything she said. “I was on vacation in my head because that’s what it was to me. There were some drunken moments that I definitely don’t recall what happened. And I’m like, ‘Huh, wonder how that’s gonna play out,’” she admitted. “I was, like, blacked out. So I’m a little nervous about that.”