Vicki vs. Dorinda! Brandi vs. Tamra! 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Cast Spills All

Eva Marcille

While Phaedra and Eva weren’t on Atlanta Housewives at the same time, they go way back. “Eva and I’ve known each other, probably, well over two decades. Her family and my family are very close,” the lawyer told Us. “So we’ve known each other way pre-Housewives, pre-America’s Top Model. Her brother worked in my law office for almost 10 years. So yeah, our families are very close. My brother went to school with Eva so we’ve known each other for a long time. So it was super exciting to be with Eva in this capacity because I don’t know her as a star and television star. I know her really as a friend and almost a pseudo-family member.”

Phaedra added that filming the show “strengthened” their relationship. “I mean, me and Eva are both Scorpios and we understand each other, we have such a great respect for each other and we’ve been through a lot of things outside of television together as friends and family,” she told Us. “And so we enjoy the experience. When Andy asked me who I would ultimately choose from Atlanta, I said Eva. It was a great experience. I love Eva.”