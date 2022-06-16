Vicki vs. Dorinda! Brandi vs. Tamra! 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Cast Spills All

Phaedra Parks

The former peach holder told Us that things get emotional during the trip as the group discusses their departures from their respective franchise.

“It was a moment where I had devotion with the ladies. And of course, the devotion was followed by wine tasting, so we prayed before I made the water into wine,” she told Us. “But during that devotion, I became very emotional because I opened one of my prayer books — my absolute favorite prayer, meditation book — and the reading was just so poignant to what we have all went through as ex-wives and Housewives that it really brought tears to my eyes because it really touched me. It not only touched me but it touched, you know, a lot of people in the room because we were having a discussion about why people left the show. And you know, sometimes people get so caught up on the why versus why not. What did this teach us and where are we now and aren’t we all better for you?”