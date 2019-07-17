Reality TV

Real Housewives Who Have Been Demoted to a ‘Friend’ Over the Years: From Vicki Gunvalson to Luann de Lesseps

By
Cary Deuber Demoted To Friend The Real Housewives Of Dallas
Cary Deuber attends the2018 US Weekly Most Stylish New Yorkers at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge on September 12, 2018 in New York City. Michael Stewart/Getty Images
13
14 / 13

Cary Deuber

After three seasons as a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Dallas, Cary was downgraded to a “friend” for season 4.  “I will be returning to RHOD as a friend this season,” Cary told Us in a statement in July 2019. “Our practice has grown so much that I need to focus on managing what we built at Lemmon Avenue Plastic Surgery & Laser Center.  I’m also working on a new project that I’m super excited about and hope to share with you soon. Have no fear, you will still see me and my sarcasm on RHOD!”

 

Back to top