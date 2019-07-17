Cary Deuber

After three seasons as a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Dallas, Cary was downgraded to a “friend” for season 4. “I will be returning to RHOD as a friend this season,” Cary told Us in a statement in July 2019. “Our practice has grown so much that I need to focus on managing what we built at Lemmon Avenue Plastic Surgery & Laser Center. I’m also working on a new project that I’m super excited about and hope to share with you soon. Have no fear, you will still see me and my sarcasm on RHOD!”