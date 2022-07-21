Bethenny Frankel — RHONY

Us Weekly broke the news in 2014 that the Skinnygirl CEO was returning to RHONY for season 7 after three seasons off. “I’m genuinely excited, with a side of slightly nervous, for my return to The Real Housewives of New York City,” Bethenny, who appeared on the first three seasons of RHONY, said in a statement to Us at the time. ”Bravo has always been the place on television where I have the freedom to be unfiltered, honest and inappropriate, with an audience who has been with me from the beginning. I can’t wait to see what this next chapter brings for all of us. Watch what happens!”

She departed again ahead of season 12.