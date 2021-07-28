Reality Show Prize Money: Ranking ‘Survivor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More

American Idol

According to Newsweek, the singing competition awards winners a total of $250,000 in prize money, in the form of a record deal with Hollywood Records, which is given out in two sums. The winner gets $125,000 when they sign their record contract and the remaining $125,000 when they complete their album. The singers also have a budget of up to $300,000 to record the record, which is given as an advance and must be paid back against future earnings.

According to a leaked contract in 2019 from third-place contestant Madison VanDenburg, the winning artist also receives $1,000 per week as a salary while recording their album. However, the prize money has decreased in recent years, with earlier winners including Kelly Clarkson and Ruben Studdard reportedly being awarded $1 million deals after their respective wins.