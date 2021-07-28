Reality Show Prize Money: Ranking ‘Survivor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More

The Voice

The singing competition awards each season’s winner $100,000 and a record contract with Universal Music Group, Newsweek reported in March 2021. Some past seasons have also given the winner a new car.

The biggest prize for The Voice winner is the publicity they received following the show and, in some cases, booking tours with their former coaches. Shelton, for example, took season 11 winner Sundance Head on tour with him and later brought contestant RaeLynn along for his performances.