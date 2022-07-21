Carly Lawrence and Bennett Sipes

The former Too Hot to Handle star confirmed in December 2021 that she was dating the Love Island alum. Less than six months later, they wed during a “beautiful and really intimate” ceremony.

“We didn’t announce before we did it because we wanted it to be kept secret Just for our family and friends. We want to do a larger ceremony in the next couple of years in upstate New York since both of our families live about an hour away,” the pair told Us in May 2022. “Right now we are focused on each other our puppy and our professional adventures. Our close circle knows our love for each other. At first we wanted to elope and do it by ourselves but we decided to invite the people who know our relationship and who have watched us grow. We appreciate all the love and support and are really excited for our life together.”