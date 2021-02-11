Scheana Shay and Robby Hayes

After the Vanderpump Rules star was spotted with Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes in Hawaii in May 2018, Shay told Us exclusively that fans will see her go on a date with a member of Bachelor Nation during season 7 of the Bravo show. “You’ll see me single the entire summer. I go on quite a few dates. I will just say that I have my Bachelorette moment on the show this summer,” Shay told Us in September 2018. “When I said I had my Bachelorette moment, I mean because I went out with more than one person who had been on the show The Bachelorette. And you’ll see one of those this summer.”