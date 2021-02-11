Stephanie Pratt and Derek Peth

The Hills: New Beginnings star and the Bachelor in Paradise alum were set up on a blind date by mutual friend Wells Adams in March 2019. The duo hit it off and locked lips three times during the outing. In fact, Pratt told Adams on the March 25 episode of their “Pratt Cast” podcast that she would “absolutely” go on a second date with Peth — and he feels the same way! “I was very attracted to you and we had tons of fun, and in any case like that, of course I would want to see that person again,” the banker, who ended his engagement to former BIP costar Taylor Nolan in June 2018, told the MTV star. She agreed, “Yeah, ditto. We did have the best date.”