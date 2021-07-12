How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More

Bachelor in Paradise

In May 2021, Dean Unglert explained that ABC offered him $400 a day for Bachelor in Paradise. “I was like, ‘Oh yeah, great. $400 bucks a day, 30 days, $12,000. That’s fantastic.’ And then I start talking to some friends and they’re like, well, ‘You should get more money because … you’re going to be, like, the guy they want most from your season [to] go to Paradise minus, like, Peter [Kraus],'” he said on the “Trading Secrets” podcast, noting that he then asked for $800 a day but ultimately countered with $600. He also revealed he made $400 a day for The Bachelor Winter Games.