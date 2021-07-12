How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More

Ex on the Beach

Davies also shared that when she joined Ex on the Beach two years after Big Brother, she had learned to negotiate and ultimately made the same amount of money even though she only filmed for five days.

“I want to say that my stipend was $4,500. I made it out with maybe $17,000 from this show, and that was just me really playing the game,” the reality star shared. “Even when they wanted to fly me back to shoot just my headshot — because why wouldn’t I shoot that while I was there? — I was like, ‘I want my weekly stipend.’ I flew in at 11:00 at night, and I was on the flight the next day at 9:45 in the morning. And I got paid my weekly [stipend] for that.”