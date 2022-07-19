Laguna Beach

While discussing the beloved early aughts MTV series on the podcast “Back to the Beach,” Kristin Cavallari revealed how much the cast made for the first season. “I think $2,500,” she said during a July 2022 episode of the show. Her cohost Stephen Colletti, however, remembered things differently: “I don’t even think it was that much. I think it was $2,000. Lauren [Conrad] and I renegotiated for season 2. It was going to be our last season! We were like, ‘We’re out of here!’”