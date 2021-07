The Bachelor

When searching for the season 23 lead in 2019, Colton Underwood, Tartick and Blake Horstmann were all offered $100,000, Tartick said on his podcast in May 2021. Unglert said he was offered $75,000 the year prior, but Arie Luyendyk Jr. was ultimately named the season 22 lead. For season 23, Underwood led the season.