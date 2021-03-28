‘Reba’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Reba McEntire (Reba Hart)

The Grammy winner has continued to dominate the country music industry, releasing albums including All the Women I Am, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope and Stronger Than the Truth. She also still acts and has appeared on Malibu Country, Baby Daddy, Last Man Standing, Young Sheldon and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

McEntire divorced Narvel Blackstock — with whom she shares son Shelby — in 2015 after 26 years of marriage. She began dating actor Rex Linn in 2020.