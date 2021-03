Steve Howey (Van Montgomery)

Howey moved on to Shameless, Bride Wars, Something Borrowed, Sons of Anarchy, SEAL Team and Dead to Me.

Us broke the news in June 2020 that the actor and wife Sarah Shahi, whom he met on the Reba set, had split after 11 years of marriage. She filed for divorce that May. The pair are parents of son William and twins Violet and Knox.