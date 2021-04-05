TV Kim Kardashian, Dionne Warwick and More Celebs React to Rege-Jean Page’s ‘Bridgerton’ Exit By Emily Longeretta April 5, 2021 imageSPACE/Shutterstock 6 4 / 6 Dionne Warwick “No, @regejean! You CANNOT leave me like that. I WILL NOT have it,” Warwick tweeted. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split These ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Have the Highest Net Worths — From Farrah Abraham to Maci Bookout and More 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News