On Rachel and Tino

While Dr. Darcy called Tino’s parents questions for Rachel “amazing,” she thinks his dad “went too far.”

“I used to work with adolescents, the first 15 years of my career, I taught parents relationship skills, and I taught them, you know, how to relate to their new children,” she said. “Teenagers are very different from what the parents have been parenting up until that point. And one of the things that I’ve taught parents over the years is we can’t pick our kids’ partners or friends. So don’t alienate them, because you need them. And I worried that the father went too far. What’s he going to do if Rachel picks his son, right? And the son steps up and does propose, and this woman, even if they don’t get married, if they are together for any length of time, he’s going to have to deal with her? And then she’s going to have a lot more power than she did. He wasn’t generous with her.”