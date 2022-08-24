On Why Erich Is The One for Gabby

“I loved him,” the therapist told Us. “I had such empathy for how difficult a choice it must have been for him to go on the show and his dad’s got terminal cancer. And every day is a day. It’s, like, it’s time and date stamped. There’s no cure for his dad’s cancer, he is going to die. It’s a matter of when, not if. And he hasn’t been able to have any communication with them. And he said, ‘I didn’t do this for this experience. I did this for you.’ And I mean, I felt that in my soul, I totally bought that. I don’t know if he’s full of s—t, then he’s maybe sociopathic. I don’t know. But I bought it hook, line and sinker.”