‘Remember the Titans’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Denzel Washington

The actor has had quite a career since playing coach Herman Boone, starring in many critically acclaimed films including Training Day, American Gangster, Flight and Roman J. Israel, Esq. Additionally, he has directed four films, Antwone Fischer, The Great Debaters, Fences and A Journal for Jordan. Fences, which was released in 2017, received four Academy Award nominations (winning one), six Critics’ Choice nominations (winning one) and two Golden Globe nominations (winning one). In 2010, Washington took home a Tony Award for his role in the on-stage production of Fences, and in 2017, he received the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at the Golden Globe Awards. Washington shares four children with wife Pauletta Pearson.