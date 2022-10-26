How To Watch All of the Original ‘Resident Evil’ Movies in Order

‘Resident Evil’ (2002)

This first film started it all with filmmaker Paul W.S. Anderson, Jovovich’s husband, at the helm. Cast members include Jovovich, Eric Mabius and Michelle Rodriguez. It all starts in a genetic research facility under Racoon City, which was featured in the Capcom video game Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. This facility is called the Hive, and it’s owned by the Umbrella Corporation.

Someone steals a container holding a genetically engineered T-virus. We see them toss it, with the container smashing and the virus released into the lab. Staff members begin to panic as the facility’s artificial intelligence, known as The Red Queen, seals up the building – and kills everyone.

Cut to Alice, played by Jovovoich, who finds herself in the bathroom of a deserted mansion. But she’s suffering from amnesia and trying to figure out what’s going on.

She’s eventually pulled into a group of several individuals who are taken to the Hive. They’re told that most of them are employees of the Umbrella Corporation. Alice and her partner, Spence, played by James Purefoy, were assigned to an undercover mission: guard the Hive’s secret entrance under the guise of being married.

That entrance was below the mansion where Alice was. Inside the Hive, one of the members disables the Red Queen, despite her desperate objections. And the now-zombified staff members from the Hive (who we earlier watched die) are released.

In the end, Alice escapes outside and finds that Raccoon City has become a nightmarish landscape in quiet ruins. This outbreak has broken out. She picks up a shotgun from an abandoned cop car and begins to walk…