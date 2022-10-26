How To Watch All of the Original ‘Resident Evil’ Movies in Order

‘Resident Evil: Afterlife’ (2010)

With a 2010 release date, this film is the fourth entry in the series. We see what Alice meant with her threat at the end of the last movie: Alice and her clones attack the Tokyo Umbrella headquarters. Wesker escapes and destroys the facility, killing the clones.

Alice survives the siege, but her abilities don’t. When Alice tries to attack him on his helicopter, he injects her with something that takes away her powers. She eventually makes her way to Alaska but finds that Claire is different. Umbrella has attached a device to her chest that controls her and wiped her memory.

Alice destroys the device and brings back her friend. Eventually, they encounter Wesker again. Now, he has extraordinary abilities from the T-virus. A battle ensues, and he eventually escapes.

Alice puts out a signal to other survivors in hopes of creating a safe haven. But there’s more trouble on the way: Jill Valentine, now strapped with a mind-control device, is arriving and ready to attack.