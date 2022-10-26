How To Watch All of the Original ‘Resident Evil’ Movies in Order

‘Resident Evil: Apocalypse’ (2004)

This 2004 Sony Pictures film is the second installment in the series. The T-virus has now infected all of Racoon City, ushering in the zombie apocalypse. The head of the Umbrella Corporation has shut off the exit to the city, trapping everyone with the zombies running amok.

Alice discovers she was one of Umbrella’s experiments: She’s now stronger and more agile. She meets up with a group of people, including a woman named Jill Valentine, played by Sienna Guillory, who have escaped the virus so far.

They find hope: Dr. Charles Ashford, portrayed by Jared Harris, is one of the head Umbrella scientists. Thankfully, his daughter can help them escape the city!

Naturally, they have to take on some zombies before they can get out. But that’s not all. Umbrella unleashes one of its horrifying experiments to kill them: Nemesis. Tragically, we learn this creature was formerly Matt Addison (Mabius), a member of her group in the first movie.

In the climax of the film, a nuclear bomb is detonated. We’re made to believe this is the end for Alice. But she wakes up in an Umbrella research facility and learns her escape was all part of their master plan.