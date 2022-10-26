How To Watch All of the Original ‘Resident Evil’ Movies in Order

‘Resident Evil: Extinction’ (2007)

This 2007 film is the third entry into the series. The movie introduces us to someone we think is Alice until she’s killed and revealed to be a clone.

Dr. Isaacs, an evil scientist with Umbrella, is using these clones to try and tame the zombies. At this point, the entire planet has become infected. The remaining uninfected are always pushing forward, fighting to survive.

Now, the real Alice is all on her own. She’s traveling on a motorcycle through the Nevada Desert and meets a group of survivors led by a woman named Claire Redfield (Ali Larter). Together, they decide to head to Las Vegas to get some much-needed supplies.

Their next stop after that will be Alaska, where they hear is one place the virus hasn’t touched. Alice meets a holograph of the White Queen, the AI “sister” of the Red Queen, who reveals that Alice’s blood can cure the T-virus. She also meets one of her clones.

At the end of the film, Alice sends a message to Albert Wesker (Jason O’Mara), head of the Umbrella Corporation, that her “friends” are coming for him.