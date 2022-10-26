How To Watch All of the Original ‘Resident Evil’ Movies in Order

‘Resident Evil: Retribution’ (2012)

This 2012 release is the fifth film in Jovovich’s franchise. Alice is captured during the attack by a mind-controlled Jill Valentine, who interrogates her.

She escapes and learns that Wesker now wants to take on the Red Queen to save the remainder of humanity. The villain now wants to aid Alice, as the Red Queen has taken over Umbrella. And the AI wants Alice dead.

The plan is to attack an underwater facility, which was formerly a Soviet naval outpost in Russia. During a later battle, Alice frees Jill from the mind-controlling device.

The band of survivors makes their way to the White House, which is now Wesker’s headquarters. It’s here Wesker gives her another injection, restoring her powers.

He tells Alice the Red Queen is hellbent on destroying what’s left of humanity. The United States military and other Umbrella soldiers begin fighting off countless monsters.