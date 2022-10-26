How To Watch All of the Original ‘Resident Evil’ Movies in Order

‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’ (2016)

This 2016 film is the final chapter in this film series. A flashback shows us Dr. James Marcus. He founded Umbrella and had a daughter named Alicia, who was dying from progeria. (This is a real, fatal disease that causes people to age rapidly.)

To save her, he tries an untested T-virus created by Dr. Charles Ashford on Alicia and others. After one of the children dies and reawakens as a zombie, Dr. Marcus tells Dr. Ashford to end the T-virus project immediately.

Dr. Ashford’s partner Dr. Issacs (Iain Glen) has Wesker murder Dr. Marcus instead. Dr. Issacs adopts Alice and takes over Umbrella, with Alicia having inherited 50 percent of the ownership.

Back to present day, Wesker betrays Alice. Alice finds the Red Queen who then tells her to go back to Raccoon City.

Alice, with her band of survivors, heads toward the Hive. The Red Queen tells them she has a programming conflict: she can’t harm an Umbrella employee, but she also values human life.

She also reveals Umbrella’s nefarious plan: Releasing the T-virus would wipe out much of humanity. But the rich and powerful (including Umbrella executives) would find safety in the Hive through cryogenic capsules. Once the T-virus killed everyone, the “elite” could rebuild.

At one point, one of the capsules opens, releasing Alicia Marcus! We learn Alice is a clone of Alicia.

Dr. Issacs wants to kill Alice and Alicia to take full control of Umbrella. Instead, Alicia fires him. Since he’s no longer an Umbrella employee, the Red Queen can now harm him.

Alice is eventually able to release the anti-virus, which kills off all the surrounding zombies. And Wesker blows up himself, Alicia, the Hive, and the hibernating Umbrella executives.

But there’s one problem remaining: It turns out the winds will take a long time to spread the anti-virus worldwide.

Alice won’t rest until that happens.