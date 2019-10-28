6 Revelations From Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Interview With Andy Cohen

Joe Has Already Given Teresa Dating Advice

In another sign that the couple have already moved on, Joe admitted that he’s told Teresa that she needs to find herself a rich man. “I tell her she’s got to get somebody with a lot of money ‘cause you need a lot of money to take care of these things.”

“Maybe you can hook me up,” Teresa replied.

“She has four kids; her way of living isn’t cheap,” Joe continued. “She’s high-maintenance.”

Despite Cohen pointing out that Teresa makes a good salary, Joe added, “At the end of the day she still needs more.”