6 Revelations From Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Interview With Andy Cohen

Joe Thinks Teresa Cheated on Him

When Cohen asked Joe if he thought Teresa was faithful to him while he was serving time, he replied, “I don’t think she was.” When the pictures of Teresa and Schreck were mentioned, Joe seemed surprised, saying, “I didn’t know you were on a beach with him. “I told you that,” Teresa insisted, saying that she had “a lot of guy friends.”

When Cohen asked her why she was holding hands with Schreck, she explained that he was walking her to her car. “If I was trying to hide it, I wouldn’t leave my hotel room,” she insisted.

Teresa added that she didn’t think Joe was faithful to her but said that she didn’t cheat on him. As for how they feel about each other now, she admitted that when she went to jail to see him she “felt nothing.” “I never wanted to kiss him or anything, I didn’t like the whole environment,” she said.