6 Revelations From Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Interview With Andy Cohen

She’s Already Discussed Divorce With Her Kids

Teresa admitted that their three eldest daughters are aware that their parents may call it quits. “I think they get it. I don’t think they want to see it happen, obviously, but I think they understand,” she said. “The way I explained it to them, how are we going to live apart? I don’t think he would be faithful, I don’t. I think he would have someone there and I would be here. I don’t want to live life like that.”

Joe responded that if he wanted to be with somebody else he would be but “that’s not what I’m looking do to.”