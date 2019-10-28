6 Revelations From Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Interview With Andy Cohen

Teresa Is Nervous About Being Reunited With Joe

“I’m going to be honest with you, I haven’t seen him in three years and eight months,” Teresa said, adding that she thinks she’s changed in the time that Joe’s been away and has become “more independent.” “I’ve definitely changed. I’m sure he has too,” Teresa said. “But now like the way I’m seeing him speak, like, he looks like he’s changed … in a good way.”

“We’re both two different people now,” she added later in the interview. “I’m not the same Teresa I was and he’s not the same Joe,” she said. “I do love him as a person. I don’t know how I’m going to feel when I see him.”