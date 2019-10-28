6 Revelations From Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Interview With Andy Cohen

The Family Is Not Moving to Italy

Teresa said during the RHONJ reunion that she would divorce Joe if he’s deported, and on Sunday she maintained that she can’t see how their relationship can continue if Joe can’t return to the U.S.

“I want to wake up with someone every single day and go to sleep with them,” she said, adding that the kids don’t want to move to Italy. “They’ve been through enough.”

“I’m not gonna pick ‘em up and bring them over here,” Joe agreed, but he talked about possibly moving closer to the U.S. in the hopes that he could see the kids more often.