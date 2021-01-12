TV

‘Revenge’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Emily VanCamp, Nick Wechsler, More

Barry Sloane Revenge Cast Where Are They Now
Barry Sloane

The Liverpool, England, native joined the cast in season 2 as Aiden Mathis, a mysterious man from Emily’s past. He assisted Emily in her mission of revenge until the end of season 3. Sloane has appeared on a number of TV shows including The Whispers, Longmire, Six, L.A.’s Finest and Bluff City Law. He was also the executive producer on the short film Shooting an Elephant in 2016. The actor wed designer Katy O’Grady in 2013. They share two children, daughter Gracie and son Lennon.

