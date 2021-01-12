Emily VanCamp

The Canada native had a dual role on Revenge, portraying lead character Emily Thorne whose real name was Amanda Clarke. Van Camp appeared in The Girl in the Book and Boundaries before landing the role of Nicolette Nevin on The Resident in 2018. Her Captain America: Civil War character, Sharon Carter, will be featured on the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The Brothers & Sisters alum met her husband, Josh Bowman, on the Revenge set and the pair tied the knot in December 2018.