Henry Czerny

The Canada native portrayed businessman Conrad Grayson, Daniel’s father and Victoria’s husband turned ex. Czerny has since starred in Remember, The Other Half and Ready or Not. He is set to reprise his role as Eugene Kittridge in Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8. Czerny had a recurring role on Quantico as Matthew Keyes and Sharp Objects as Alan Crellin. He has been married to Claudine Cassidy since 2001. They share son Cameron.